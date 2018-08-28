News
Google Duo finally gets native iPad support

Duo is still making its way onto more devices

Aug 28, 2018

11:05 AM EDT

If you thought Google had forgotten about its proprietary video chat app Duo, you were wrong. The company is still supporting the app and it’s now available on iPad.

Duo version 39 is available on the App Store, making the app available on a variety of devices across iOS and Android.

The iPad app works across both portrait and landscape orientations. The app also takes advantage of the extra screen real estate by showing a list of contacts.

The encrypted video chat app has had a rough go since its launch in 2016. Originally only for smartphones, Google positioned it to compete against FaceTime.

The app is impressive and works well, but in my experience, it hasn’t seen very wide adoption rates, most likely because there’s a lot of competition in the video calling space.

At least in Canada, it seems it’s getting harder and harder to compete with the social networking behemoth that is Facebook.

iPad users can download the new version of the app here.

Source: Android Police

