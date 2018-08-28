CDW Canada offering iPhone, iPad and Mac resources to Canadian businesses
Aug 28, 2018
CDW Canada is launching a new offering through Apple at Work that will help provide Canadian businesses with Apple products.
Under the program, CDW Canada says it will help organizations understand how to incorporate iPhone, iPad and Mac solutions into everyday business. Specifically, CDW Canada will educate customers on how to support Apple products with deployment and training programs, as well as automated and streamlined security.
“Our customers are expressing the desire to integrate Apple devices into the workplace,” said Daniel Reio, Director, product and partner Management, CDW Canada.
“As part of Apple at Work, we’re excited to help businesses offer their employees more choice, giving them access to the devices they love at work. CDW Canada will continue to provide our customers with an unbiased approach to assessment, deployment and management of their technology needs, integrating all the pieces, from solutions to services, to provide business results for our customers.”
