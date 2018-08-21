News
Fortnite may launch on the Apple TV, according to in-game code

Aug 21, 2018

3:07 PM EDT

Battle royale game sensation Fortnite is available on practically every current gaming platform, including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac, as well as iOS and Android devices.

Now, the game may also be making its way to the Apple TV.

As discovered by Fortnite leak page StormLeaks, a single line of code in the game mentions ‘tvOS,’ the operating system used in the Apple TV. This was spotted alongside references to the other platforms that Fortnite is already available on.

Given that the standard Apple TV remote is not suitable for a game like Fortnite, players would presumably need a compatible wireless controller. Apple currently sells the Steelseries Nimbus and Horipad Ultimate controllers for $64.95 CAD each on its website.

It’s worth noting that developer Epic Games first revealed the Android version of Fortnite at Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 event earlier this month. It’s possible that an announcement regarding an Apple TV version of Fortnite could be made at Apple’s iPhone reveal event next month.

Via: 9to5Mac

