Shaw opens up Go WiFi network in response to B.C. wildfires

Calgary-based telecom Shaw Communications is opening up its ‘Go WiFi’ network in the interior of British Columbia to help residents affected by the recent wildfires that have ravaged the province.
Shaw has approximately 80,000 Go WiFi hotspots across Western Canada.
In B.C., the majority of the company’s Wi-Fi hotspots are centralized in major cities like Vancouver, Victoria and Surrey, with a smaller number in towns located along Highway 97 in Central B.C. Communities in and around Prince George, Kamloops, Kelowna and Vernon.
Many of these communities have been particularly hard struck by the recent wildfires.
To help keep you connected during the #BCFires, we’ve opened up #ShawGoWiFi to everyone in Interior BC. WiFi details https://t.co/XqT8uEJVHQ pic.twitter.com/EAY1JlLuiP
— Shaw Communications (@ShawInfo) August 20, 2018
B.C. residents can find the nearest Shaw Go WiFi network by downloading and using the Shaw Go WiFi Finder app, available on iOS, Google Play and BlackBerry App World.
Shaw’s website also provides a map of all of its Go WiFi locations.
As of August 20th, 2018, there are more than 500 active fires burning across the province, affecting an area six times the size of Toronto, according to Global News.
To date, B.C.’s provincial government has spent more than $257 million fighting the disaster.
Image Credit: Flickr user Brad Bethell
Source: Shaw
