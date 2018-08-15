News
Niantic has announced the next three Pokémon Go Community Days

Chikorita is September's focus, and the next two only have scheduled dates

Aug 15, 2018

4:31 PM EDT

Every month, Niantic hosts a Community Day in Pokémon Go where one moderately rare Pokemon becomes more common for a few hours. Niantic has announced the dates for the next three events to help players work them into their schedules.

The next Community Day will be held on September 22nd. It will focus on franchise’s second generation grass-type starter Pokémon, Chikorita.

Chikorita made its first appearance in Pokemon Gold and Silver. The monster has two evolutions, Bayleef and Meganium. Users that catch and evolve one on September 22nd can also expect it to know a super powerful move. Niantic usually announces what the move is closer to the day of the event.

There will also be a three times experience boost on all catches during the three-hour event. Chikorita will be common starting at 2 PM EST on the 22nd until 5 PM the same day.

The following two community days have also been announced, but Niantic hasn’t revealed what Pokémon will be featured. Since the company announced the next three Community Days as a group, it would make sense for the next two events to focus on the other Johoto starters. My money is on Cyndaquil and Totodile being November and October’s Community Day monsters.

For players who are looking to plan out their next few months, pencil in October 21st and November 10th.

Source: Niantic

