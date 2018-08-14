News
Xbox weekly sale offers up to 67 percent off Activision games like Call of Duty

Aug 14, 2018

5:29 PM EDT

Xbox One S white console

Microsoft has revealed this week’s new Xbox Store sales offer up to 67 percent off a variety of Activision games, primarily the Call of Duty franchise.

In addition to the Activision sales, the Xbox Store is also featuring discounts on a variety of game add-ons. Note that you’ll still need to own the base game as well if you purchase any of these.

Below is a highlight of the deals, listed in Canadian dollars:

The full list of deals can be viewed here.

Sales are valid until August 21st.

