Xbox weekly sale offers up to 67 percent off Activision games like Call of Duty

Microsoft has revealed this week’s new Xbox Store sales offer up to 67 percent off a variety of Activision games, primarily the Call of Duty franchise.
In addition to the Activision sales, the Xbox Store is also featuring discounts on a variety of game add-ons. Note that you’ll still need to own the base game as well if you purchase any of these.
Below is a highlight of the deals, listed in Canadian dollars:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III — Zombies Deluxe — $77.99 (regular $129.99)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare — Digital Legacy Edition — $55 (regular $109.99)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered — $29.99 (regular $49.99)
- Call of Duty: WWII — $47.99 (regular $79.99)
- Far Cry 5 Season Pass — $31.99 (regular $39.99)
- Monster Hunter World Deluxe Kit — $12.34 (regular $18.99)
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle — $16.50 (regular $49.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands — Season Pass — $20 (regular $39.99)
The full list of deals can be viewed here.
Sales are valid until August 21st.
