Chrome OS 68 brings Material Design update, PIN sign-in and more

The new quick settings look great

Aug 10, 2018

1:58 PM EDT

With Chrome 68 out and the 69 beta already available, we’re right on time for the next Chrome OS update.

Chrome OS 68 is rolling out now with a number of new features, including support for PIN sign-ins, camera improvements and a new Material Design UI.

While camera improvements are always welcome, these are more of a holdover until Google Camera comes to Chrome OS. Material Design, however, is very interesting.

 

Corbin Davenport, a writer for Android Police, tweeted out a snapshot of the new quick settings menu. The Material Design look is pretty sharp.

Furthermore, Davenport tweeted that the Chromebox he’s reviewing supports Linux apps. Supporting Linux apps is certainly a leap forward for Chrome OS. However, support for booting into Windows would be nice too.

For a full list of changes, check below.

Chrome OS 68 Changelog

  • 802.11r Fast BSS Transition Support
  • Ability to use Select to Speak with touch/stylus only
  • Admin policy to enable/disable client-side native printing
  • Enabling/disabling ChromeVox through the side volume keys (tablets/convertibles)
  • High resolution image support in camera app
  • Introduction of Display Size settings
  • Material 2.0 dialogs and secondary UI on ChromeOS
  • Overview visual refresh and motion spec improvements
  • PIN sign-in support
  • Select-to-Speak ability to select specific text to be read aloud by highlighting the text, then pressing Search + s. This works in addition to the original behavior of pressing Search and clicking an item or dragging a box around content to be read aloud.
  • Support Child account as first sign-in
  • Two new shortcuts to toggle the magnifiers on/off

Source: Chrome Releases Via: Android Police

