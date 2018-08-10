Chrome OS 68 brings Material Design update, PIN sign-in and more

With Chrome 68 out and the 69 beta already available, we’re right on time for the next Chrome OS update.
Chrome OS 68 is rolling out now with a number of new features, including support for PIN sign-ins, camera improvements and a new Material Design UI.
While camera improvements are always welcome, these are more of a holdover until Google Camera comes to Chrome OS. Material Design, however, is very interesting.
I installed Chrome OS Dev on this Chromebox I’m reviewing, and the new quick settings menu is 😗👌 pic.twitter.com/kUwWdCHuDH
— Corbin Davenport (@corbindavenport) August 6, 2018
Corbin Davenport, a writer for Android Police, tweeted out a snapshot of the new quick settings menu. The Material Design look is pretty sharp.
Furthermore, Davenport tweeted that the Chromebox he’s reviewing supports Linux apps. Supporting Linux apps is certainly a leap forward for Chrome OS. However, support for booting into Windows would be nice too.
For a full list of changes, check below.
Chrome OS 68 Changelog
- 802.11r Fast BSS Transition Support
- Ability to use Select to Speak with touch/stylus only
- Admin policy to enable/disable client-side native printing
- Enabling/disabling ChromeVox through the side volume keys (tablets/convertibles)
- High resolution image support in camera app
- Introduction of Display Size settings
- Material 2.0 dialogs and secondary UI on ChromeOS
- Overview visual refresh and motion spec improvements
- PIN sign-in support
- Select-to-Speak ability to select specific text to be read aloud by highlighting the text, then pressing Search + s. This works in addition to the original behavior of pressing Search and clicking an item or dragging a box around content to be read aloud.
- Support Child account as first sign-in
- Two new shortcuts to toggle the magnifiers on/off
Source: Chrome Releases Via: Android Police
