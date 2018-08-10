Latest tvOS 12 beta includes Dolby Atmos Support on the Apple TV

Dolby Atmos arriving on the Apple TV is one of the most exciting features that’s coming to the set-top box in the fall.
The latest beta software for the set-top box has flipped the switch to enable Atmos for anyone that’s running the pre-release build of tvOS 12.
So far only a few movies in the iTunes store are available with the enhanced sound quality. Users also need to have a speaker or a receiver that supports Atmos for it to work — something like Vizo’s upcoming Sound Bar should do the trick.
Once the full version of tvOS 12 arrives, all compatible iTunes movies will be updated for free to support Atmos. The rollout is similar to when Apple released the 4K Apple TV and it updated user’s existing iTunes purchases to 4K.
In iTunes on the Apple TV a movie that supports Dolby Atmos will have a small Dolby Atmos logo in the movies information blurb. The same blurb says what display quality the film is and its Rotten Tomatoes rating.
Users can even search for Atmos supported movies by asking Siri,”show me movies with Dolby Atmos,” according to 9to5Mac.
Source: 9to5Mac
