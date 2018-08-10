Facebook is shutting down ‘lesser-used’ Friend List Feeds feature

Facebook has announced that Friend List Feeds will no longer be available after August 9th.
The feature allowed users to see a separate News Feed populated with updates from specific ‘Friend List’ groups of friends that they had created.
In a message posted to the Facebook app, the company clarified that the Friend List feature itself will not be going away. After August 9th, users will still be able to create, edit and share their Friend Lists.
A Facebook spokesperson told TechCrunch that Friend List Feeds was one of its “lesser-used feature[s],” stating that the company instead will work on “improving the main News Feed experience.”
Source: TechCrunch
