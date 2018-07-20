Netflix’s most expensive movie now has an ensemble cast led by Ryan Reynolds

Back in May Netflix announced that its next big-budget movie, an ensemble action pic titled 6 Underground, will star Vancouver-born Ryan Reynolds and be directed by Michael Bay.
Now, a new report from Variety reveals who will be joining the Deadpool star in the film, which is said to follow “six billionaires who fake their own deaths and form an elite team to take down bad guys.”
According to Variety, Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist), Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) and Adria Arjona (Pacifim Rim: Uprising) will all join Reynolds in the film. These actors will presumably make up five of the titular six characters, although it’s unclear who may play the final group member.
6 Underground is based on a script by writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who previously worked with Reynolds on the two Deadpool movies. Netflix is co-financing and distributing the movie alongside production studio Skydance.
Back in May, sources told Deadlinethat 6 Underground is expected to have a budget in the $150 million range, making it Netflix’s most expensive movie to date.
Overall, Netflix has significantly ramped up its spending on original films in the past several months. In December, the company released the Will Smith-led Bright, a $100 million blockbuster that received scathing reviews but was streamed by over 11 million people in three days in the U.S. alone. A sequel was greenlit shortly after.
Netflix also recently wrapped filming The Irishman, Martin Scorsese’s first film for the company which is estimated to have a $140 million budget. Frequent Scorsese collaborator Robert De Niro stars as Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a real-life mobster said to have carried out more than 25 hits. Sources cite de-aging technology for star Robert De Niro as a reason for the high production costs.
Source: Variety
Comments