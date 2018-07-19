Rogers adds 122,000 net postpaid subscribers in Q2 2018

Canadian national telecom Rogers Communications has posted its second quarter 2018 earnings, revealing Canada’s largest telecom added an additional 122,000 postpaid subscribers to its network between April 1st, 2018 and June 30th, 2018.
According to its latest earnings report, Rogers now has 8,921,000 postpaid subscribers and 1,705,000 prepaid subscribers, for a total of of approximately 10,626,000 subscribers.
The company reported a total quarterly revenue of $3.76 billion CAD, and a net income of $538 million. According to a July 19th, 2018 media release, Rogers revenue increased four percent this quarter, driven mostly by the carrier’s wireless service revenue.
In contrast to 2017, Rogers’ Q2 2018 revenue increased by two percent, while the company’s net income increased by 12 percent.
Also worth noting is that wireless sales remains Rogers’ top earner. Wireless revenue topped $2.21 billion, an increase of seven percent compared to 2017.
While the company’s fiscals are a positive sign, Rogers managed to reduce its churn to 1.01 percent, a figure that the carrier points out is its lowest rate in nine years.
In comparison, the carrier’s Q1 2018 churn was 1.08 percent.
The company’s blended average billing per user (ABPU) currently sits at $64.80, while the carrier’s average revenue per user (ARPU) is $55.60. Those figures represent a $2.67 and $1.39 increase compared to 2017.
Source: Rogers
Comments