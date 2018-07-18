News
Amazon sold over 100 million products during Prime Day, Echo Dot was top purchase in Canada

Echo Dot was the best-selling item in Canada

Jul 18, 2018

10:40 AM EDT

Similar to previous years, Amazon’s Prime Day shattered records for the massive online retailer.

In a statement to MobileSyrup, Amazon Canada said its Prime Members worldwide purchased “more than 100 million products during Prime Day.” This year, Prime Day lasted 18 hours longer with a total of 36 hours and saw over one million deals worldwide.

The best-selling product sold in Canada was the Echo Dot, its own Alexa-powered smart speaker. Ottawa-based Instant Pot was again also on the top of the list with its Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multi-use (6 Quart). Other notable purchases were the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones, and the Fire TV Stick.

“Prime Day offers us a unique opportunity to thank Prime members with our best deals,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO of worldwide consumers at Amazon, in a press statement.

“Extending Prime Day to a day and a half this year allowed us to further reward members with unbeatable deals, access to exclusive new products and unforgettable experiences that highlight the many benefits of a Prime membership.”

Amazon shared some worldwide stats:

  • New Prime members signups surged on July 16 more than any previous day in Amazon history
  • Customers purchased millions of Fire TV devices on Amazon globally during Prime Day
  • Prime Day was the biggest event ever for Echo devices with screens
  • July 16 was the best day ever for Fire TV devices and Kindle e-readers on Amazon globally

Singling out the small and medium-sized business market, Amazon noted that its sellers “far exceeded $1 billion in sales this Prime Day.”

Source: Amazon Canada

