Amazon sold over 100 million products during Prime Day, Echo Dot was top purchase in Canada

Similar to previous years, Amazon’s Prime Day shattered records for the massive online retailer.
In a statement to MobileSyrup, Amazon Canada said its Prime Members worldwide purchased “more than 100 million products during Prime Day.” This year, Prime Day lasted 18 hours longer with a total of 36 hours and saw over one million deals worldwide.
The best-selling product sold in Canada was the Echo Dot, its own Alexa-powered smart speaker. Ottawa-based Instant Pot was again also on the top of the list with its Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multi-use (6 Quart). Other notable purchases were the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones, and the Fire TV Stick.
“Prime Day offers us a unique opportunity to thank Prime members with our best deals,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO of worldwide consumers at Amazon, in a press statement.
“Extending Prime Day to a day and a half this year allowed us to further reward members with unbeatable deals, access to exclusive new products and unforgettable experiences that highlight the many benefits of a Prime membership.”
Amazon shared some worldwide stats:
- New Prime members signups surged on July 16 more than any previous day in Amazon history
- Customers purchased millions of Fire TV devices on Amazon globally during Prime Day
- Prime Day was the biggest event ever for Echo devices with screens
- July 16 was the best day ever for Fire TV devices and Kindle e-readers on Amazon globally
Singling out the small and medium-sized business market, Amazon noted that its sellers “far exceeded $1 billion in sales this Prime Day.”
Source: Amazon Canada
