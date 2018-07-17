Google is working on a fix for another longstanding Pixel 2 camera bug

Google confirmed it’s working on a fix for a camera bug affecting some Pixel 2 and 2 XL devices.
The bug is a critical error plaguing the camera on the Pixel phones. The issue, which has haunted the devices since their launch, causes the camera app to crash when launching or trying to to take photos.
Despite how long the issue has persisted, Google hasn’t fixed it yet. However, the company’s Twitter account replied to a customer experiencing the issue, telling her there was a fix in the works.
We’re sorry that the workaround didn’t help, Ciara. Our team is looking into this and are working on a fix. Appreciate your understanding.
The Google Twitter account also suggested a few workarounds for the customer, named Ciara according to her Twitter page. However, the workarounds unfortunately didn’t work.
The workarounds included clearing the app’s cache and taking photos in airplane mode. Ciara also attempted a device reset, but that didn’t fix the problem either.
Another customer joined the thread and complained that the fixes didn’t work for her either. However, Ciara tweeted back that calling Google support was quite helpful.
According to The Inquirer, Google reportedly is replacing Pixel 2 and 2 XL handsets that suffer from the bug. However, the company hasn’t officially confirmed if this is the case.
This isn’t the only issue plaguing Pixel phone cameras. Pixel 2 devices have an issue with the panorama mode that Google hasn’t fixed either. One user finally got fed up waiting for Google and fixed the problem himself.
Source: Twitter Via: The Inquirer
