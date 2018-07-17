Metric’s newest music video was recorded on an iPhone X

Toronto-based rock band Metric released their new single along with a music video shot entirely on iPhone X.
The song, “Dark Saturday,” is the first single from the band’s upcoming album, slated for release on September 21st.
Justin Broadbent, a Toronto-based photographer and videographer, shot the music video on the fly.
“The band and I agreed that shooting on an iPhone would be a good way to immediately connect a visual style to the authentic feeling of this record,” said Broadbent.
“Because it was a ‘run and gun’ style video, we needed our footprint to be tiny and quick but the video quality still needed to be high.”
“His vision was to capture each member of the band feeling alone in their own world. Four different realities unfolding simultaneously and sometimes magically connecting,” said lead singer Emily Haines.
Furthermore, Haines said the shoot took all night and the band visited a number of gritty locations.
“We all love working together so the shoot was a blast. I love the ending, it’s sentimental as hell but to me perfectly captures that lost feeling you get when you’re in a strange place on your own, missing your best friends.”
The lyrics of the song “Dark Saturday” depict a dystopian night life scene of gaudy wealth. However the video is a more personal affair, depicting the lonely lives of four people.
The most interesting part of the video is how the four separate shots link up throughout the production.
“Even the design of the final video looks like four separate screens magically lining up together,” said Broadbent.
“I think this also let the band relax, not having a huge camera and lights around while allowing me the freedom to try things on the fly.”
Metric isn’t the first Canadian musician Broadbent has worked with either. The photographer also shot a music video on an iPhone for Canadian rapper Shad. The rapper was born in Kenya and raised in London, Ontario.
You can preorder Metric’s upcoming album from their website.
