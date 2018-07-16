News
Skype is getting call recording and a new mobile-like refresh for desktop

After 15 years, the feature everyone has longed for is here

Jul 16, 2018

12:34 PM EDT

After 15 years of existence, video chat platform Skype has finally announced it will debut built-in call recording.

While users previously resorted to a variety of third-party applications to aid them in recording, users can now employ Skype’s cloud-based recording solution, which combine everyone’s video as well as any screens shared during the call. Skype notifies everyone in the call when a recording starts, so it can’t be surreptitiously recorded.

The upgrade is now rolling out.

Along with call recording, the Microsoft-owned platform announced version 8.0 for desktop (which replaces Skype classic), as well as a slew of other updates.

Version 8.0, which is also rolling out for iPad, has a design similar to Skype’s mobile app. It brings features like @mentions and a media gallery for Skype chats.

Also now rolling out: a private conversations feature that provides end-to-end encrypted Skype audio calls and messaging using the Signal Protocol.

Additionally, users can now make invite other users to easily join a group call by sharing a link to join the conversation.

Skype promises more updates are coming later this summer.

Source: Skype

