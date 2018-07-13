News
Shopify is partnering with security cam-maker Nest as ‘key technology partner’

Shopify will sell Nest cameras to its merchants, add Nest footage to its app

Jul 13, 2018

11:56 AM EDT

Toronto-based Shopify has announced Alphabet-owned Nest, a manufacturer of security cams and home automation tech, as its ‘key technology partner’ in retail.

There are two main ways this will manifest: first off, beginning today merchants who use Shopify’s sales platform can access Nest security cam footage in their dashboard via the Shopify app.

Also beginning today, Shopify is now selling Nest Cams and Google Wifi routers directly through its Shopify Hardware Store.Â 

Past reports have suggested that Google eyed up Shopify for acquisition.

In 2016, former Shopify CFO Russ Jones responded to the rumours by tellingÂ BNNÂ that Shopify’s aim was to become a “very important, independent public company.”

He added jokingly: “I mean, if you ask Tobi at some time, he might even like to buy Google.”

While that’s not likely any time in the near future, the Nest partnership is a promising development for the Canadian startup success story.

Source: Shopify

