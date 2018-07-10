Uber drivers are using designated taxi stands at Toronto’s Union Station

Uber drivers are reportedly parking in designated taxi stands at Union Station in Toronto, sparking new animosity between cab and Uber drivers.
Union Station is one of the busiest transit hubs in Toronto with a quarter of a million people passing through every day. Naturally, cab drivers and Uber drivers both want a piece of that pie.
However, that’s lead to rising tensions between the two groups, with people allegedly seeing tense situations unfold. Cab drivers have confronted Uber drivers, telling them to get out of their space.
Furthermore the city confirmed that only taxi drivers can use the designated taxi stands. Additionally, signage in the area clearly indicates this.
Still, some Uber drivers claim it’s possible not everyone is aware of the rules.
“Maybe the newer drivers, if they just start driving, they don’t know the rules,” Uber driver Albert Wale told 680 News.
Despite this, the city wouldn’t confirm if there was a designated area for Uber and Lyft drivers.
Allegedly some Uber drivers told 680 News that anything outside the taxi standing area is okay for them to stop. However, during peak hours when the area around Union gets particularly cramped, Uber drivers have no where else to go.
Source: 680 News
