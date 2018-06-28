Here’s a list of kaomoji available in Messages for Web (⌐■_■)

Google recently launched Messages for Web, a platform that allows users to text via the Android Message app through a browser of their choice.
Just last week it was discovered that Google hid a few Easter eggs in the platform such as shortcuts to an assortment of kaomoji — Japan-based emoticons, like this: (∩ ` -´)⊃━━☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ
Reddit user ‘Hscallh‘ noticed that Google took the the same kaomoji codes from its Hangouts app and added them to Messages for Web. Though, as The Verge notes, some of Hangouts more ‘elaborate” Easter Eggs are not available.
- /shrug or /shruggie — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- /sunglasses or /dealwithit — ( •_•) ( •_•)>⌐■-■ (⌐■_■)
- /tableflip — (╯°□°)╯︵ ┻━┻
- /tableback — ┬─┬ ノ( ゜-゜ノ
- /that — (☞ﾟヮﾟ)☞
- /this — ☜(ﾟヮﾟ☜)
- /wizard — (∩ ` -´)⊃━━☆ﾟ.*･｡ﾟ
- /yuno — ლ(ಠ益ಠლ)
- /success — (•̀ᴗ•́)و ̑̑
- /happy — ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ
- /facepalm— (－‸ლ)
- /disapprove — ಠ_ಠ
- /algebraic — | ( •◡•)| (❍ᴥ❍ʋ)
- /praisethesun — \`[-|-]/
Let us know in the comments below if you’ve spot anymore. \`[-|-]/
Comments