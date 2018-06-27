Prepare for a career in ethical hacking with this $52 bootcamp bundle.

Cybersecurity is as important as ever in this day in age; industry giants such as Equifax and Yahoo, who were once seen as bulletproof, have been the targets of major data breaches. As such, the demand for anti-hackers, or “ethical hackers,” is on the rise.
Ethical hackers are professionals who use hacking techniques to fight against would-be hackers. To become an ethical hacker, you need to learn the tools of the trade, meaning you’ll need to take classes or a boot camp. These options tend to be expensive, however. If a career as an ethical hacker is on your radar, a great, cost-effective way to start is with this Certified Ethical Hacker Bootcamp Bundle, which is currently on sale for $51.94 CAD [$39 USD].
This bundle contains 19 courses with over 70 hours of digital content to prepare you for common threats such as sniffing, DDoS attacks, SQL injections, and more. These courses have been compiled by industry experts and will teach you how to secure any system. By the end of the course, you’ll be able to tackle the EC-Council Certified Ethical Hacker v9 exam, which will illustrate your credentials to potential employers.
Like most boot camps, the Certified Ethical Hacker Bootcamp Bundle carries a rather hefty price tag at $3,995.22 CAD [$2,999 USD]. Fortunately, our deal slashes the price by 98%, driving the price down to $51.94 CAD [$39 USD].
