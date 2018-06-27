Here are the free games coming to PlayStation Plus in July 2018

Each month, subscribers to Sony’s premium PlayStation Plus service get access to new free games that hit the company’s various platforms, including the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3.
In July, PlayStation Plus members will able to download six games at no additional charge:
- Heavy Rain (PlayStation 4)
- Absolver (PlayStation 4)
- Rayman 3 HD (PlayStation 3)
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess (PlayStation 3)
- Space Overlords (PlayStation Vita)
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma (PlayStation Vita)
Heavy Rain is a game created by directed by David Cage and developed by Quantic Dream. The title is a psychological thriller that tasks the player with hunting down a murderer called Origami Killer.
Heavy Rain retails for $29.99 CAD.
Absolver is a multiplayer online melee action title. The game is tough and challenging and has the player learning a variety of combos and methods of battling opponents around the world. Players can also play co-operatively with friends to take on other groups.
Absolver regularly retails for $39.99
Join Rayman in this Ubsioft-developed adventure game. The game features a variety of challenges, weapons, power-ups and according to PlayStation, feature 15 to 20 hours of gameplay.
Rayman 3 HD retails for $13.49.
Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess is an odd game that involves trapping humans in to sacrifice in order to revive the devil. The game is developed by Koei Tecmo Koei and seems very weird, but it’s free.
Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess retails for $49.99.
Space Overlords, developed by Excalibur Games, allows players to name a galaxy and fill it with planets through a level editor. Players will also smash through planetary defences in order to purge evil planets.
Space Overlords regularly retails for $10.99
Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma, developed by Aksys Games, is filled with puzzles and is a fully animated interactive story. This anime-esque title features both English and Japanese voice options.
Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma retails for $39.99.
Comments