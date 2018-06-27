TD plays matchmaker by connecting house hunters with mortgage specialists

Toronto-Dominion Bank is playing matchmaker with a new mortgage concierge service built into its mobile app.
The service connects customers with mobile mortgage specialists using geolocation technology. Users of the TD app can pull up a list of nearby, available mortgage specialists. Additionally, the app allows users to contact specialists via email or phone call.
Canadian financial tech company Flybits partially powers the new service from TD. Flybits’ secure, cloud-based mobile intelligence platform helps match location data from the customer’s mobile device with the location of TD mobile mortgage specialists.
“Home ownership is a goal for many of our customers,” said Rizwan Khalfan. Khalfan is TD’s executive vice president and chief digital and payments officer. “We saw an opportunity to look at how we can improve on the overall process and experience.”
This new service adds on the the suite of mortgage tools TD offers customers. TD recently launched a digital mortgage pre-approval application. This helps customers by giving them a 120-day rate hold if they’re approved after the online application.
Additionally, TD offers a Mortgage Affordability Calculator to help customers understand how much home they can afford. It accounts for for monthly expenses, debt payments and savings. Furthermore, the calculator helps customers find real estate within their budget by linking them to active listings that match.
Canadian banks have put in a lot of effort to improve mobile banking experiences for customers. Last year, CIBC added Travel Tools to help customers making smarter financial decisions abroad. CIBC also launched a no-penalty credit score checker in its mobile app.
RBC added a feature to help customers lock their credit cards if they lose them. BMO also recently added support to deposit mobile cheques to its banking app.
Source: TD
Comments