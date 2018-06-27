There could still be hope for a PS4 Fortnite ‘cross-play’ multiplayer solution

It seems like Sony is listening to Fortnite’s vocal fanbase.
Though fans of the Fortnite were angered by the gaming giant’s initial response to complaints that PlayStation 4 Fortnite accounts can’t be used on the Nintendo Switch, it looks like Sony could be changing its tune.
In a recent interview with Eurogamer, Shawn Layden, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment America, indicated that Sony could have something in the works, though he doesn’t go into specifics.
“We’re hearing it. We’re looking at a lot of the possibilities. You can imagine that the circumstances around that affect a lot more than just one game. I’m confident we’ll get to a solution which will be understood and accepted by our gaming community, while at the same time supporting our business,” said Layden.
This means that at the very least, Sony seems to be considering the idea that Fortnite and possibly other games like Rocket League and Minecraft, could get some form of cross-platform gaming in the future — or at the very least, cross-account compatibility.
In what really amounts to a marketing stunt, though it’s a heartwarming gesture on Microsoft and Nintendo’s part. Both company’s have been promoting the fact that games like Fortnite, Rocket League and most recently Minecraft, feature cross-play multiplayer across the two competing consoles.
Beyond just cross-play, Sony also blocks the syncing of items and progression across the PS4 and Nintendo Switch, though signing in on the Xbox One strangely still works.
It’s likely that Sony will allow PS4 players to transfer their saved data and accounts to the Switch, but that the company will continue to block cross-play.
Recently, a former Sony developer claimed that Sony blocks account syncing because the company isn’t fond of the idea of someone purchasing a game for the PS4 and then moving to play that title on another manufacturer’s console.
If Sony does release some sort of solution in the feature, the move really speaks to Epic and Fortnite’s current power in the video game industry.
In just the month of May alone, Fortnite generated a record-breaking $318 million in revenue.
Source: Eurogamer
