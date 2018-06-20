Tim Cook falls to 96th spot on the top CEOs to work for list

Job ranking website Glassdoor has released its list of the top CEOs to work for in 2018 and technology CEOs are featured all throughout the list.
Glassdoor created the list by compelling anonymous employee reviews from companies all over the world.
Notably, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook has dropped from 53rd all the way down to 96th this year. The CEO has a 91 percent approval rating which isn’t a bad score, but it is a significant fall from his 2016 score of 96%.
Cook’s rating fell this year because of the company’s strict chain of command, high-stress work environment and culture of secrecy, according to a Glassdoor spokesperson interviewed by Business Insider.
The highest rated tech CEO, with a 97 percent employee approval, is Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn. Weiner came in eighth overall.
Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen also highly ranked with a 96 percent approval rating.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg placed slightly lower on the list at 16th with a 96 percent rating.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella came in at 20th on the list, which is up nine places from last year. He also has an approval rating of 96 percent.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is another notable tech CEO in the rankings. He ended up in 49th place with a 94 percent rating.
Source: Glassdoor, Business Insider Via: AppleInsider
