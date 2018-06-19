Huawei has shipped 6 million P20 and P20 Pro units since it first announced its latest flagship series this past March.
Kevin Ho, president of the company’s handset division, made the announcement during a keynote presentation at CES Asia last week.
Compared to the same 10 week period last year, overall smartphone shipments are up 81 percent year on year, according to Ho. Domestically, he says shipments in China increased by 63 percent, while shipments to overseas markets like Canada increased a dramatic 150 percent over the same period last year.
Ho credited the P20’s photography focus for the company’s recent success. “It is Huawei’s unremitting efforts for a better photography experience on smartphones that have pushed up shipments of P20 both at home and abroad,” he said.
Source: South China Morning Post
