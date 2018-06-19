Save $100 on a Google Pixel 2 XL plus a free Google Home Mini

The Google Pixel 2 XL is on sale once again.
Google has discounted the phone by $100. Each purchase also includes a free Home Mini.
The sale includes both the 64GB and 128GB models of the Pixel 2 XL. The 64GB model now costs $1,059.00 CAD, compared to its usual $1,159 CAD. Meanwhile, the 128GB model costs $1,189, compared to its usual $1,289.
To get the Google Home Mini for free, add the device to the cart alongside the Pixel 2 XL.
The offer ends on June 30th, 2018 at 11:59pm PT (July 1st at 2:59am ET).
The offer is not valid in Quebec.
The Google Pixel 2 XL features a 6-inch 1,440 x 2,880 pixel resolution display with Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4GB of RAM.
Visit the Google Store for more details.
