Save $100 on a Google Pixel 2 XL plus a free Google Home Mini

Jun 19, 2018

1:00 PM EDT

The Google Pixel 2 XL is on sale once again.

Google has discounted the phone by $100. Each purchase also includes a free Home Mini.

The sale includes both the 64GB and 128GB models of the Pixel 2 XL. The 64GB model now costs $1,059.00 CAD, compared to its usual $1,159 CAD. Meanwhile, the 128GB model costs $1,189, compared to its usual $1,289.

To get the Google Home Mini for free, add the device to the cart alongside the Pixel 2 XL.

The offer ends on June 30th, 2018 at 11:59pm PT (July 1st at 2:59am ET).

The offer is not valid in Quebec.

The Google Pixel 2 XL features a 6-inch 1,440 x 2,880 pixel resolution display with Snapdragon 835 chipset and 4GB of RAM.

Visit the Google Store for more details.

