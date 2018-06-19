News
Elon Musk claims a Tesla employee is sabotaging the company

Tesla is reportedly facing some internal issues

Jun 19, 2018

1:03 PM EDT

Elon Musk with Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes a Tesla employee has been sharing code with outside parties and sabotaged the company’s manufacturing system, according to a Reuters report.

Reuters has obtained an email Musk sent the company that outlines the situation.

In the email, Musk stated that the employee made some unspecified code changes to the company’s manufacturing system and sent sensitive data to unnamed third parties. Musk said the employee chose to attack the company after failing to receive a promotion.

The charismatic CEO claimed a rogue employee could have been acting alongside outside industries that aren’t fans of Tesla. Wall Street short-sellers, oil and gas companies and car manufacturing rivals could all be looking for inside information pertaining to the electric car company, according to Reuters

There’s a lot of speculation floating around as to why this happened and who is behind it. It will be interesting to see if any more hard evidence gets shared regarding this alleged sabotage.

Source: Reuters

