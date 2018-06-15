PlayStudios makes popular free-to-play casino games and now its partnered with Gateway Casinos & Entertainment in Canada to offer Canadian rewards.
When a user wins enough games inside of a PlayStudios game they’ll get coins that they can redeem for real-world prizes, like Cirque du Soleil tickets, hotel stays and more.
Now that PlayStudios has partnered with Gateway Casinos there’s a lot more Canadian rewards. So far the game is offering rewards that will give users discounts on food at the Grand Villa Casino in British Columbia. Other hotels and casinos in the game offer things like room discounts or tickets to shows, so maybe the Canadian rewards will get stuff like this soon.
PlayStudios says that it’s starting its Canadian partnership with two Grand Villa Casino locations, Edmonton and Burnaby B.C. Later this year the company hopes to expand to 20 more casinos across B.C., Alberta and Ontario.
Users can check out all of PlayStudios games here.
Source: PlayStudios
