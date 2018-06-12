Apple’s upcoming Books app redesign will feature a dedicated audiobooks tab, improved suggestions features

A new media release from Cupertino computing giant Apple has provided an extended preview of the upcoming Apple Books app redesign, showing off some of the app’s new features.
Among these new features is the ‘Reading Now’ tab, which keeps track of both book and audiobook progress, as well as a dedicated audiobooks tab.
The Reading Now tab provides users with a series of submenus, including ‘Want to Read,’ which provides readers with a place to store their reading wishlist; as well as ‘Complete the Series’ and ‘You Might Like,’ which provide users with book recommendations based on titles that have already been completed.
“Apple Books will inspire a love of reading — it puts a world of books and audiobooks right at your fingertips, whether you want to dive into your favourite story for a couple of minutes or a few hours,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of internet software and services, in a June 12th, 2018 media release.
“This is our biggest books redesign ever, and we hope this beautiful app inspires both customers and authors alike.”
In addition to these new tabs, the ‘Book Store’ tab serves as the Apple Books equivalent to the iOS App Store.
Users can browse titles within the Book Store, as well as refer to top charts, staff picks, collections and special offers for new reading suggestions.
According to the same June 12th media release, the new Apple Books app is set to launch this fall.
The Book Store will be available in 51 countries, while free books will be available in 155 countries.
Apple first used its 2018 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) to announce that Apple Books will replace iBooks when iOS 12 launches later this fall.
