News
PREVIOUS|

Nvidia resumes Android Oreo update for Shield TV

Jun 12, 2018

11:59 AM EDT

0 comments

Nvidia Shield

Nvidia is resuming the rollout of Android Oreo to the Nvidia Shield TV.

The update began rolling out in May, but the company paused the rollout due to unspecified issues.

The rollout only went out to beta testers. Only a few people got hold of the update before Nvidia paused it, but some of those users described Wi-Fi and sound issues.

Regardless, Nvidia appears to have fixed the issues and is rolling out the update now. The Nvidia Shield Experience Upgrade 7.0.1 includes Android Oreo, which brings a user interface overhaul and a new home screen.

Apps row is part of the new interface. This new set up presents a scrollable list of your apps at the top of the screen. Below it is a list of apps followed by a row of content. Users can, for example, select Netflix and scroll through a selection of movies, select one and start playing without having to open the app.

The update is currently rolling out to beta testers. If all goes well, it will presumably come to all Shield TV owners too.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on Oreo early, you can sign up to be a beta tester on Nvidia’s website.

Google released the new user interface at I/O 2017, but manufacturers have been slow to adopt the update.

Source: 9to5 Google

Related Articles

News

May 16, 2018

1:59 PM EDT

Samsung stops Android Oreo update for Galaxy S7, S7 Edge; report

News

May 31, 2018

9:16 AM EDT

Samsung to update Canadian Galaxy S7 and S7 edge to Android Oreo on June 11

News

Sep 22, 2017

4:16 PM EDT

Nvidia drops Shield TV price to $229 in wake of Apple TV 4K launch

News

Aug 28, 2017

12:51 PM EDT

Canadian finds unreleased Shield Portable 2 developer kit at local pawn shop

Comments