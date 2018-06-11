CIRA announces $1 million in funding to improve Canadian internet

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) announced it will provide over $1 million in funding to 28 organizations to improve internet service across Canada.
CIRA, which manages the .CA domain, will use its Community Investment Program to provide grants to the organizations. The 28 organizations include not-for-profits, charities and academic institutions that are doing good things for and through the Canadian internet.
“We are excited to embark on the fifth year of CIRA’s Community Investment Program by funding 28 new and innovative projects,” says David Fowler. Fowler is the vice president of marketing and communications at CIRA.
CIRA has provided about $1 million annually, totalling $5.45 million in grants for projects. The projects seek to improve digital literacy, internet infrastructure, access and online services.
“CIRA has an ambitious goal to build a better online Canada and we know this can’t be achieved on our own,” Fowler said. “The Community Investment Program is one of the key ways we invest in Canada’s internet and we’re proud of the many organizations we’ve funded over the years, including these latest recipients.”
Along with the funding, CIRA will also offer recipients access to Amazon Web Services (AWS) programs. This will help grant recipients to scale online activities and create new products and services.
The 2018 grant recipients include projects that seek to connect policy makers with the lived experience of low-income communities. Additionally, there is a project that provide black youth with access to technologies to help develop digital literacy. There’s also a project to develop a sensor that connects with a smartphone. Canadian can use it to check the phosphorus level in water.
A full list of the 28 grant recipients can be found here.
Source: CIRA
