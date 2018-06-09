Amazon Canada is gearing up for a fresh round of Father’s Day discounts. While the Alexa-powered Echo Dot recently dropped by $10 to $59.99, the massive online retailer has reduced the Echo (2nd Generation) to its lowest price.
The 2nd Generation Echo smart speaker is now $104.99, which is a savings of 25 percent ($129.99). The available colour options are ‘Charcoal Fabric,’ ‘Heather Grey Fabric’ and ‘Sandstone Fabric.’
Unfortunately, the Echo Plus and Echo Spot are still at its regular price, $199.99 and $169.99, respectively.
Check out all of Amazon Canada’s Father’s Day deals here.
Source: Amazon Canada
