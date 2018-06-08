Apple adds new ‘Today at Apple’ prototyping session for developers

Apple’s ‘Today at Apple‘ educational program is getting a new prototyping session to help developers.
The sessions will start later this month. While there’s no mention of the sessions on webpage yet, it will likely fall under the ‘Signature Programs’ category. The category also features Sketch Walks, Photo Walks and Music Lab sessions.
We’re launching a new #TodayatApple session to help aspiring app makers get started with one of the most important steps of the design process — prototyping. The session is based on a popular #WWDC talk. Sessions start later this month https://t.co/NMAVfZrdT3
— Angela Ahrendts (@AngelaAhrendts) June 8, 2018
Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s vice president of retail announced the new session via Twitter. The session focusses on helping developers get started with prototyping. Ahrendts calls it “one of the most important steps of the design process.” The session is based off of a talk from Apple’s 2018 WWDC.
Today at Apple offers a number of developer-oriented sessions. The program has Swift coding sessions as well, and has added a number of sessions since it started a little over a year ago.
Along with the coding sessions, Today at Apple offers Studio Hours. The program offers people advice from experts on their creative projects.
Additionally, Today at Apple offers Kids Hour with sessions about creating music and movies. Furthermore, some of the Kids Hour sessions cross over with entry-level coding, allowing kids to program Sphero robots.
It’s awesome to see Apple working developer content into the sessions. That kind of support for the people who make the iPhone great with apps and services is really good. Not to mention it encourages young people to engage in software and development.
Hopefully we’ll see more of these developer sessions from Apple retail stores as the program continues to mature.
