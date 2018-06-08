News
More affordable Surface Pro to use Lex codename: report

Jun 8, 2018

3:14 PM EDT

Microsoft

If you’ve ever thought the Microsoft Surface Pro was too expensive, the company might be in the process of resolving that issue.

A twitter that goes by the username ‘Walking Cat’ has discovered an internal codename called Lex, which is believed to refer to Microsoft’s often-rumoured, more affordable Surface Pro tablet. This was first spotted by Windows Latest.

The device is expected to be smaller and lighter than the current Surface Pro models. It may also feature LTE connectivity and a USB Type-C port.

Walking Cat also says that the codename for a type cover is Gibs. That said, the Twitter user is uncertain if the Gibs type cover is for the Lex tablet.

This isn’t the first instance we’ve heard of this more affordable Surface Pro. Bloomberg reported on the smaller tablet’s existance back in May. The publication claims the device will retail for $400 USD (approximately $517 CAD).

  1. It’s currently unclear when exactly Microsoft may launch this device, though rumours indicate the release could be in the latter half of 2018.

Source: WalkingCat Via: Windows LatestCNET

