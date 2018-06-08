Google Pixel 3 series could feature wireless charging

Android P’s Beta 2 points towards the wireless charging functionality making its way to the Google Pixel 3 series.
With the update came code for a new class of smartphone under a “Connected Devices” settings, specifically for wireless charging docks.
Further, coding suggests Google is working on its on wireless charging dock, according to the folks at XDA Developers. XDA continues and points out that Google is testing the product internally. Within the coding there’s also information that suggests that Google can be working with multiple partners to create docks.
Google may also accompany its wireless chargers with an app. The app, currently named ‘dreamliner’ was referenced within the ‘AndroidManifest’ files as well as the SettingsGoogle APK.
It wouldn’t be the first time a Google device featured wireless charging. The Nexus 4, Nexus 5 and the Nexus 6 all featured wireless charging.
However, as of right now it’s currently unclear if there will be a Google-made wireless charging dock or if the Google Pixel 3 will feature wireless charging.
Source: XDA Developers
