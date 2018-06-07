News
Apple launches Business Manager in U.S., available in 65 countries by end of June

Apple Business Manager is designed for IT departments to better manage devices

Jun 7, 2018

Cupertino computing giant Apple has launched a web-based portal to streamline enterprise devices.

Dubbed the ‘Apple Business Manager,’ the service allows IT departments to “streamline Apple device enrollment, purchase apps and books and assign necessary privileges to admin team members,” according to Apple.

Apple Business Manager can also manage App Store purchases and cross-company licenses.

The service is available in the U.S. today, and will be available in 65 countries — including Canada — by the end of June 2018.

