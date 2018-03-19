News
Google Home now features location-based reminders

Mar 19, 2018

8:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Google home mini

Google had added a location-based reminders functionality to its line of Google Home smart speakers.

Reminders will appear on the user’s phone after giving Google Assistant a specific location. This means the new feature will work with a command as simple as “Hey Google, set a reminder to grab eggs at the grocery store.”

The reminder will then get sent to the user’s phone the next time they go to a grocery store.

This feature is available in Canada but only in English. Google also recently added ‘Routines’ to Home, a way for several Google Home actions to be grouped under one single command.

