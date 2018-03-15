News
Apple’s website now has a ‘Families’ section to offer resources to parents

Mar 15, 2018

1:30 PM EDT

Kid with iPad

Apple has added a new ‘Families’ section on its website that offers tips and tools that parents can use to manage their children’s device use.

In this section, Apple has highlighted a number of kid-friendly features that it has introduced over the years, including in-app purchase controls, restrictions on downloadable apps, internet limiting tools and app recommendations.

Also displayed in this section is Apple’s ‘Find My Friends’ feature, which can track locations of devices for parents to monitor where their children are.

“You want to do what’s best for your family,” reads a message on the site. “So do we. […] We’re continually designing new features to help make sure kids use them in the ways you want.”

The new Families section comes after Apple shareholders penned an open letter expressing concerns of a “growing public health crisis” of smartphone addiction in youth.

Image credit: PXHERE

Via: MacRumors

