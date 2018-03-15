Google adds ‘Wheelchair Accessible’ routes to Maps’ transit navigation

Google has added a new feature to Google Maps that makes it easier for those with accessibility needs to plan their next public transit trip.
Dubbed ‘wheelchair accessible,’ the company announced the new feature over on its Keyword blog. In a city where the feature is available, Maps will do its best to plan users’ future transit trips around subway stations that have elevators and ramps for easy wheelchair access.
For the time being, wheelchair accessible routes are only available in London, New York, Tokyo, Boston and Sydney, though it’s also possible to use the feature as a tourist in those cities. Moreover, Google says it’s working with transit agencies around the world to bring the feature to other cities.
“We built this feature to make life easier for people who use wheelchairs, but accessible routes are also helpful if you’re on crutches or pushing a stroller,” writes Rio Akasaka, a product manager with Google’s Maps team.
To access the feature, type a destination into Maps’ search field, switch over to the public transit option, tap “Options” and then tap “wheelchair accessible”, located under the Routes subheading.
Source: Google
Comments