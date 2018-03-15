Canadian studio Eidos Montreal announces it’s developing Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Montreal, Quebec-based video game studio Edios Montreal, which previously worked on Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, is developing the next entry in the Tomb Raider series.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider is set to be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on September 14th. Rise of the Tomb Raider, the game’s predecessor, was an Xbox timed exclusive, with the game eventually making its way to the PS4 and PC months after its initial release.
Crystal Dynamics, the developer of the first two modern Tomb Raider games, is currently working on an Avengers game through a partnership with Marvel.
Little is known about Shadow of the Tomb Raider so far, but the game’s teaser trailer indicates that it will take place in an Aztec-inspired jungle setting.
Square Enix, the game’s publisher, says it has plans to reveal more about the game next month on April 27th. Back in October a grainy photo of a developer working on a document related to Shadow of the Tomb Raider leaked online, giving us an early look at the game’s title and some of its key features.
It’s also likely that we’ll catch a glimpse of the game at E3 in June.
