Get a $10 Google Play credit with five Google Pay purchases in Canada

Mar 14, 2018

2:29 PM EDT

Google Pay

Until May 14th new users who utilize the Google Pay app can get a $10 CAD credit for the Google Play Store.

To qualify for the $10 Google Play credit users have to make five payments within 30 days from successfully enrolling in the promotion.

For a payment to qualify, it has to be made in-store at a contactless payment terminal that accepts Google Pay payments.

Payments also qualify if they’re made online via a mobile app or mobile web checkout with Google Pay.

Only one payment per day can qualify, according to Google.

Google Pay

To enroll in the promotion, download the Google Pay app. Afterwards, navigate to the promotion area of the app and enroll a card.

The last day to enroll is May 14th. Users also have until June 30th to claim their reward.

Users require the latest version of Google Pay with an Android device running KitKat 4.4 and newer.

Here’s more information about the eligibility and redemption process.

To find out which banks support Google Pay, click here.

