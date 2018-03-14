Amazon-owned Twitch plans to launch free game service for Prime subscribers

Amazon-owned video game streaming platform Twitch has announced a new service called ‘Free Games with Prime.’
Similar to Sony’s PlayStation Plus and Microsoft’s Xbox Games With Gold offering, the video game streaming platform’s service will give Twitch Prime subscribers access to a monthly selection of free PC games.
The program is set to launch this Thursday, March 15th, with five games, including Superhot and Oxenfree. Games that are part of Twitch’s Indie Amplifier program will also be part of Free Games with Prime, including Shadow Tactics and Tales from Candlekeep: Tomb of Annihilation.
Free Games with Prime’s March titles include the following:
- Superhot
- Oxenfree
- Shadow Tactics
- Tales from Candlekeep
- Mr. Shifty
April’s upcoming free games are as follows:
- Tales from the Borderlands
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Kingsway
- Tokyo 42
- Dubwars
In Canada, a Twitch Prime subscription is priced at $79.99 CAD a year and includes a subscription to Amazon Prime, Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music.
Comments