Canada’s Competition Bureau holds ‘Too Good to Be True Day’ to raise online shopping scam awareness

Online purchase scams cost Canadians more than $13 million in 2017 alone, according to the Competition Bureau.
The independent law enforcement agency, which works to foster a healthy marketplace for both Canadian businesses and consumers, says that Canadians can fall victim to all kinds of online scams, including counterfeit goods and fishy, dodgy vendors.
For this reason, the Competition Bureau is holding the sixth annual “Too Good to Be True Day” today, an event which aims to raise awareness of online scams and encourage Canadians to help report and stop them.
Some of the key warning signs the Competition Bureau says Canadians should look out for are spelling mistakes, suspicious URLs, negative reviews (or a lack of reviews in general) and hidden terms and conditions, among other concerning indicators.
To avoid fraud, the agency also suggests Canadians buy from reputable companies, ensure they do not get redirected to sketch websites and regularly monitor credit card statements for any unknown charges.
The Competition Bureau is inviting Canadians to use the hashtag #2G2BT on Twitter at 10am PT/1pm ET to “join the conversation to learn more about online shopping scams.”
As well, Canadians with information on online purchase scams are asked to file a report to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (1-888-495-8501) or the Competition Bureau (1‑800‑348‑5358).
Image credit: Pixabay — geralt / 16939 images
Source: Canada Newswire
Comments