Latest Xbox One sale discounts big-budget shooters and indie puzzlers

Microsoft has launched its latest Xbox One sale.
Featured discounted titles include recent big-budget games like Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, as well as independently developed puzzle games like Rime.
Other notable on-sale games include Threes!, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun and Song of the Deep. Microsoft has discounted the majority of titles by 50 percent, with a couple as much as 75 percent off.
The sale ends on Tuesday, March 20th at 6am ET.
Visit Microsoft’s Major Nelson blog to see the full list of discounted titles.
Source: Microsoft
