Save an additional 20 percent off everything on eBay today only

Sunday, March 11th marks Daylight Savings Time, requiring Canadians to move their clocks forward an hour. To mark the occasion, eBay is offering a “Pre-Daylight Savings Coupon,” which gives 20 percent off all items on the site when using the code “PSPRING20.”
It’s important to note that the coupon, which is valid until 8pm PT/11pm ET, requires you to make a minimum purchase of $25 USD (approximately $32 CAD). As well, the coupon will only discount products up to $100 USD (approximately $128 CAD).
The coupon code can be used on any item, even if one is already on sale. Below is a list of some of the featured tech-related products which are discounted already:
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 64GB Unlocked Smartphone — $789.99 (regular $1299.99)
- iPhone 7 Plus 256GB Unlocked Smartphone — $739.99 (regular $1029.99)
- Dell Latitude E7240 12.5″ FHD Touch Screen (Intel i7-4600U, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM) — $629.99 (regular $1399)
- Apple iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi only (16/32/64/128 GB) — beginning at $279.99 (regular $599.99)
- PlayStation VR Doom VFR Bundle — $399.99 (regular $499.99)
- Minecraft Xbox One Bundle (500GB) — $279.99 (regular $349.99)
- LG 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED webOS 3.5 Smart TV (55UJ7700) — $879.99 (regular $1199.99)
eBay’s full list of products can be viewed here.
