Resources
PREVIOUS|

Save an additional 20 percent off everything on eBay today only

Mar 9, 2018

4:05 PM EST

0 comments

eBay sign

Sunday, March 11th marks Daylight Savings Time, requiring Canadians to move their clocks forward an hour. To mark the occasion, eBay is offering a “Pre-Daylight Savings Coupon,” which gives 20 percent off all items on the site when using the code “PSPRING20.”

It’s important to note that the coupon, which is valid until 8pm PT/11pm ET, requires you to make a minimum purchase of $25 USD (approximately $32 CAD). As well, the coupon will only discount products up to $100 USD (approximately $128 CAD).

The coupon code can be used on any item, even if one is already on sale. Below is a list of some of the featured tech-related products which are discounted already:

eBay’s full list of products can be viewed here.

Related Articles

News

Jul 7, 2017

11:54 AM EST

eBay Canada to launch Price Match Guarantee program on July 10th

News

Mar 9, 2018

4:40 PM EST

Bank of Canada uses Space Invaders easter egg to promote new $10 bill

News

Jul 8, 2017

9:44 AM EST

eBay Canada unveils summer deals promotion from July 10th to 18th

Business

Mar 9, 2018

6:15 PM EST

Canada’s privacy commissioner wants to limit data collection in national security bill

Comments