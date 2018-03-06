Rogers adds larger data caps to its low-cost internet program

Rogers announced today that it will be raising data caps to 100GB for its ‘Connected for Success’ program at an event launching a new partnership in Brampton, Ontario.
The ‘Connected for Success’ program is partnering with Services and Housing in the Province (SHIP) to bring affordable internet to qualifying homes in the Peel Region west of Toronto.
Connected for Success brings low-cost internet to rent-subsidized non-profit housing. It launched as a pilot program in 2013 as a way to bring more Canadians online and has since grown into a nation-spanning program.
The internet plan that is available to these homes will be $10 per month for 100GB, up from the 30GB that participants were previously allowed. All homes that were already signed up to the 30GB plan will be raised to 100GB. While the internet caps were raised today, eligible customers will still receive 10Mbps download speeds and 1Mbps upload speeds.
Through this new partnership with SHIP, Rogers will provide more than 12,000 houses in the Peel Region with low-cost internet through 20 housing partners.
The program has 208 partners and is capable of delivering internet to 150,000 illegible households across Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.
According to the Rogers website only 15,685 households have signed up for the program so far.
Source: Rogers
