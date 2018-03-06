News
PREVIOUS|

Google Lens object recognition now rolling out to all Android users

Android device-owners will need to update to the latest version of Google Photos to access Google Lens

Mar 6, 2018

11:47 AM EST

0 comments

Google Lens

Mountain View search giant Google has announced that its Lens object identification platform is now rolling out to all Android users.

According to a March 5th, 2018 Google Photos tweet, users will need to update to the latest version of Google Photos — Google’s photo gallery application for Android — in order to access the feature.

Once users update their Google Photos app, they should be able to activate Google Lens by selecting the feature in a menu.

The feature is not yet available on iOS, and some of the Android devices at the MobileSyrup offices have yet to receive the Lens update.

Google first announced Lens at the company’s 2017 I/O conference.

The feature is designed to provide users with automatically generated contextual information that doesn’t require manual input.

For instance, users can take photos of business cards with Lens, and the app will automatically save any relevant information — including contact names, phone numbers, mailing addresses and email addresses — directly to an Android device.

Source: Google Photos Twitter

Related Articles

News

Nov 7, 2017

9:00 AM EST

Google is bringing its physical Picture Album service ‘Photo Books’ to Canada

News

Dec 8, 2017

6:57 PM EST

Google Photos gets festive with new holiday-themed movies

News

Feb 23, 2018

11:00 AM EST

Google officially launches ARCore, brings Lens to more phones

News

Mar 5, 2018

2:53 PM EST

Skype will be optimized for devices running Android 4.0.3 to 5.0

Comments