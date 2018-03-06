Google Lens object recognition now rolling out to all Android users

Mountain View search giant Google has announced that its Lens object identification platform is now rolling out to all Android users.
According to a March 5th, 2018 Google Photos tweet, users will need to update to the latest version of Google Photos — Google’s photo gallery application for Android — in order to access the feature.
Rolling out today, Android users can try Google Lens to do things like create a contact from a business card or get more info about a famous landmark. To start, make sure you have the latest version of the Google Photos app for Android: https://t.co/KCChxQG6Qm
Coming soon to iOS pic.twitter.com/FmX1ipvN62
— Google Photos (@googlephotos) March 5, 2018
Once users update their Google Photos app, they should be able to activate Google Lens by selecting the feature in a menu.
The feature is not yet available on iOS, and some of the Android devices at the MobileSyrup offices have yet to receive the Lens update.
Google first announced Lens at the company’s 2017 I/O conference.
The feature is designed to provide users with automatically generated contextual information that doesn’t require manual input.
For instance, users can take photos of business cards with Lens, and the app will automatically save any relevant information — including contact names, phone numbers, mailing addresses and email addresses — directly to an Android device.
Source: Google Photos Twitter
