OneCast app offers Xbox One game streaming on Mac

Microsoft has offered Xbox One game streaming on Windows 10 since 2015.
In that time, Mac users have been unable to stream Xbox One games officially, instead having to turn to complicated workarounds through third-party apps.
Now, a new app called OneCast aims to make the process much easier for Mac users. With an Xbox One controller and Microsoft account, OneCast allows users to stream their Xbox dashboard over their home networks to their Macs.
The app supports 1080p streaming and is available in either full screen or windowed mode. Multiple Xbox profiles are also supported, enabling users to switch between different Xbox One consoles and gamertags.
OneCast regularly costs $19.99 per license, but is offered at a reduced price of $9.99 after going through the free 14-day trial.
It’s important to note that while OneCast says its app uses the same game streaming protocol as the official Windows app, it’s still not an official Microsoft app. As such, Microsoft may be able to shut it down at any time.
Via: The Verge
