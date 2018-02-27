Samsung’s Connect app has been rebranded as ‘SmartThings’

News
Samsung has rebranded its Connect smart home app to SmartThings, as spotted by Android Police

A new ‘1.7’ version of the Connect app has been uploaded to SmartThings in APKMirror. It’s worth noting that, somewhat confusingly, the Connect app itself is called SmartThings, in addition to now being part of the SmartThings app.

Altogether, over 40 apps have been consolidated into SmartThings over time, including the likes of Samsung fridge and TV apps.

In other Samsung smart home news, the South Korean tech giant recently confirmed that its Bixby-powered speaker will release in the second half of 2018.

Source: Samsung Via: Android Police

