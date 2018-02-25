Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ specs, pricing and Canadian availability

Samsung has finally unveiled its latest flagship smartphones and, as expected, they’re called the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.
While the overall designs of the S9 and S9+ remain similar to their predecessors, the focus of the two phones is on the camera, security and new AR emoji feature.
The Galaxy S9 is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4GB of RAM, while the S9+ features 6GB RAM. Both phones bring back last year’s ‘Infinity Display’.
Availability
The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available in Canada starting on March 16th from most Canadian carriers. In Canada, the two smartphones will be available in ‘lilac purple’ and ‘titanium grey’.
Confirmed Canadian carriers to carry the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are Rogers, Telus, Bell, Videotron, Freedom Mobile, Eastlink, Fido, Chatr, Koodo Mobile, SaskTel, TBayTel and Virgin Mobile.
Pricing
Unlocked pricing for the new flagship devices are as follows (available to pre-order now from Samsung Canada):
- Galaxy S9 — $960.00 CAD
- Galaxy S9+ — $1,100.00 CAD
Carrier contract pricing:
- Galaxy S9 — $249.00 CAD
- Galaxy S9+ — $379.00CAD
In an email to MobileSyrup, Samsung Canada noted the following trade-in offer is also launching.
“Trade in your old phone and get a minimum of $100 off in addition to the trade in value when you purchase Samsung S9/S9+ February 25-April 9, 2018. Trade in your old phone and get $150 off in addition to the trade in value when you purchase Samsung S9/S9+ (in-store only) February 25-April 9, 2018.”
We have reached out to Samsung Canada for additional clarity on the promo offer.
Comments