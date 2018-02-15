Samsung discounts IconX and wireless charger with purchase of new phone

Samsung is running a sale on a couple of its high-end accessories.
When purchasing a Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 edge, S8, S8+ or Note 8 with either the Gear IconX or the Wireless Charger Convertible, the company will discount either accessory.
This sale will continue until February 28th, 2018.
The Gear IconX is discounted down to $99.99 CAD and the Wireless Charger Convertible will retail for $49.99. This is a savings of $200 for the Gear Icon X and $80 for the Wireless Charger Convertible.
Samsung’s Gear IconX regularly costs $249.99. The sale discounts the wireless earphones, however another sale, specifically for the Gear IconX, lowers the price another $50 — this additional $50 price reduction lasts until March 1st. Meanwhile, the Wireless Charger Convertible usually costs $129.99.
The sale works for the IconX in its grey, pink and black colours, but is only available for the Wireless Charger Convertible in black.
The deal is available online and participating Samsung Experience stores.
Comments